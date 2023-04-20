Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Julius Randle is having a solid start to the 2023 NBA Playoffs amid the New York Knicks series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. The series shifts to New York on Friday, as Randle and the Knicks are hoping to take a pivotal 2-1 lead in their first home game of the postseason. Speaking on the series so far, Randle got honest about what the experience has meant to him.

"I'm having the most fun that I've had in my 9-year career in the league… All the work that we put in, this is what it's all about." —Julius Randle, on the challenges happening inside the Playoffs (via @sny_knicks)pic.twitter.com/e4Qf8FfRsS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

“It’s fun, it’s fun, it’s a lot fun for me…the game adjustments, the gamesmanship, the intensity, all that different type of stuff…I just enjoy it, I enjoy the challenge, I look forward to it [Game 3].”

The authenticity in his voice is clear, as Randle is undoubtedly enjoying the experience despite most recently suffering a loss in Game 2. The Cavs dominated from start to finish on their way to a 107-90 win, an outcome Randle will look to avoid in Game 3.

Game 1 was a much better story for the Knicks, as they took the contest by a score of 101-97. It was Randle’s first game back since suffering an ankle injury on March 29th, and he had 19 points and 10 rebounds; his tenth rebound came during a crucial point in the fourth quarter, leading to game-sealing free throws for Knicks’ guard Quentin Grimes.

The gratitude that Randle is describing is understandable given his unlikely return so quickly from his ankle injury. Being able to avoid missing any playoff games must have felt incredible for Randle, and it is evident he is not taking this opportunity for granted.

Julius Randle will try to continue and seize the moment in Game 3, hoping to lead the New York Knicks to a 2-1 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.