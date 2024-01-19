OG Anunoby prepares for a meaningful matchup against the Raptors on Jan. 20th.

Former Raptors forward OG Anunoby is preparing to face his former team for the first time after being traded to the New York Knicks. Anunoby spent several years in Toronto before the team pivoted plans. He addressed the natural but uncomfortable anticipation of returning to face his former team.

OG Anunoby remains grounded after his trade ahead of the Knicks-Raptors game

Anunoby disclosed his thoughts on the impending matchup to reporters in a post-practice interview on Thursday:

“[I'll just] go out there, try to win the game. See the staff, see my old teammates. It'll be weird. But gotta do it,” Anunoby said, per SNY Knicks. The talented forward acknowledges the oddness of the experience but still looks forward to catching up with members of the Raptors organization.

Toronto drafted Anunoby with the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He grew and flourished as a three-and-D wing. Moreover, he was a part of the core that won the 2019 NBA Championship. Now, he brings his talents to the Knicks, who look to make a deep playoff run.

New York advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals 2023 but lost 4-2 to the Miami Heat. The Knicks have depth from head to toe, and Anunoby takes them to another level. The 26-year-old shoots a career-high 41.5% on three-pointers and maintains his stout defensive play.

Of course, New York had to give up some of its cherished pieces to land the talented forward. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will face their former team as well on Saturday.

The jerseys on the players may be different, but the humans inside them remain the same. Both sides will play hard against each other and come together in the end.