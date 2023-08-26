New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle is not letting last season's playoff disappointment deter him. In recent footage shared by his trainer Amoila Cesar, Randle looked absolutely shredded as he went through some weight training in preparation for the Knicks' upcoming season.

Featured in the footage is a clip of Randle tossing a medicine ball up in the air like it was a pebble.

Julius Randle 🏋🏿 (📸: trainer Amoila Cesar) pic.twitter.com/CnDaPaq8Fy — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 24, 2023

These clips will certainly make Knicks fans happy to see that their team's star power forward is working on his game.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

It was a great regular season for Julius Randle in 2022-23, as the 28-year-old was named to his second All-Star team and even earned a nod for Third Team All-NBA.

However, an ankle injury just before the playoffs set Randle back, and, particularly in the Knicks' second-round series against the Miami Heat, it appeared that the former Kentucky Wildcat had never properly recovered from the injury.

The Miami series evoked memories of Randle's absolute meltdown in the 2021 playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. That disaster followed what had been another superb regular season for the Knicks forward.

However, he has a chance to put all of that behind him coming up in 2023-24. With a full offseason to establish synergy with point guard Jalen Brunson, Randle should be able to put up the best efficiency of his career next season and will hope to lead the Knicks even further into the playoffs this time around.

If this recent workout footage is any indication, it appears that Randle is laser-focused heading into the season.