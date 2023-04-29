Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is questionable for Game 1 of the team’s second-round matchup with the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

Randle sprained his ankle on Mar. 29, and re-aggravated the injury during Game 5’s series-clinching win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, causing him to miss the entire second half of the contest.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski previously revealed that the 28-year-old would need to make a considerable improvement in order to play for his team.

“I’m told that there’s gonna have to be some fairly considerable improvement between now and Sunday at 1 p.m. for Julius Randle to be available in Game 1 against the Miami Heat,” he said.

“He didn’t do much today, but he’s feeling a little bit better,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said on Friday after the team practiced for the first time ahead of Sunday’s Game 1.

He did acknowledge that Randle was “better” on Friday than he was Thursday, and the team still hopes he can be on the court for tip-off.

SNY’s Ian Begley watched the practice and had this to say: “Randle shot around, did some work [cardio] in the pool, and did some weight lifting today, but he did not do much else beyond that and practice. So, just reading the tea leaves, it would seem like he’s unlikely to be ready for Sunday.”

Even if Julius Randle misses Game 1, it’s very likely he returns to the lineup early in the series as the Knicks look to take down Jimmy Butler and the red-hot Miami Heat.

Quentin Grimes is also officially listed as questionable for the contest, but Thibodeau said he is expected to play barring a setback.