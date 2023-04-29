Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

It will be a playoff showdown with a long and storied history as the Miami Heat meet the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. We are at Madison Square Garden, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Heat-Knicks Game 1 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Heat pulled off the upset of the year when they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Ultimately, they went off on the Bucks after splitting the first two games in Milwaukee. The Heat won Game 3 by a score of 121-99 before winning Games 4 and 5 by five-or-fewer points. Somehow, the Heat overcame their issues from the play-in rounds to execute this amazing shocker.

The Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1, defeating a superstar they failed to sign before the season. Initially, they took the first game 101-97 before falling 107-90 in Game 2. But the Knicks bounced the Cavs 99-79 in Game 3, before winning Game 4 102-93. Finally, they finished the Cavs off 106-95 in Game 5 to send themselves to the semifinals. The Knicks held Mitchell to an average of 23,2 points per game in the series.

The Heat are in the semifinals for the second season in a row. Moreover, it is their third appearance in four seasons. The Knicks are in the semifinals for the first time in 10 years. Coincidentally, their last opponent was the Heat in the 2013 NBA Playoffs.

The Heat lead the all-time playoff series 15-14. Furthermore, the teams have played five series in their storied history, with the Knicks winning three times. It will be the third semifinal showdown between the Heat and the Knicks.

Here are the Heat-Knicks Game 1 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Heat-Knicks Game 1 Odds

Miami Heat: +4 (-106)

New York Knicks: -4 (-114)

Over: 207.5 (-110)

Under: 207.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 1

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat seemed to sleepwalk through the regular season. Sadly, they stumbled all over the place and settled for a seventh seed before losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in-game. But their stream began with a play-in win over the Bulls. Then, Jimmy Butler woke up.

Butler is averaging 37.6 points per game with a 59.7 percent shooting percentage. Amazingly, he continues to excel and deliver in the playoffs. Butler is the essential reason why the Heat beat the Bucks. Furthermore, his ridiculous alley-oop shot to tie the game and force overtime against the Bucks is a shot many people will attempt to replicate during their street basketball pickup games. Bam Abedayo has been a good supporting character, with 17.4 points per game with 8.6 rebounds. Viktor Oladipo is averaging 11.5 points. Amazingly, the Heat have persevered despite losing Tyler Herro to a broken hand in Game 1. The bench has averaged 39 points per game to supplement the loss.

The Heat are shooting 51.9 percent collectively from the field. Moreover, the Heat are shooting 74.8 percent from the free-throw line. The Heat are also shooting 45 percent from the triples. Meanwhile. they are also pulling 42.6 rebounds per game in this series.

The Heat will cover the spread if Butler stays hot. Then, they must get past the tough Knicks’ defense and continue good production from the bench.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are winning through old-school methods. Amazingly, they held the Cavaliers to under 100 points four times. The Knicks have established themselves as a defensive force in these playoffs and will attempt to stop an unstoppable force.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 24 points per game. Likewise, RJ Barrett is averaging 17.4 points per game. Julius Randle is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Also, the bench is averaging 29 points per game. The Knicks are only shooting 43 percent from the field. However, their defense and rebounding have powered their success.

The Knicks are averaging 45.4 rebounds per game. Moreover, they held the Cavs to 44.9 percent shooting. The Knicks also are averaging 10 steals per game over the first five games of these playoffs. Now, they hope to continue to play lockdown defense and stop a tough team.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can slow the pace of the game and control the flow. Moreover, they must stop Butler and force others to beat them.

Final Heat-Knicks Game 1 Prediction & Pick

This is one of the best playoff rivalries of all time. Thus, expect a new twist on the rivalry in 2023. The Heat and the Knicks will play to the wire, with a winner emerging late in this Sunday classic at the Garden.

Final Heat-Knicks Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat: +4 (-106)