The New York Knicks’ chances against the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA Playoffs will rest heavily on the injury status of Julius Randle. The All-Star power forward was forced to exit the Knicks’ series-clinching Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers after re-aggravating an ankle injury, and his status for the Heat series is now up in the air.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski provided a bit of an ominous update on Randle’s status as the 6-foot-8 power forward continues to try and do everything he can to get ready for their opening game against Miami:

“I’m told that there’s gonna have to be some fairly considerable improvement between now and Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern for Julius Randle to be available in Game 1 against the Miami Heat in these Eastern Conference Semifinals,” Woj said. “This is the second time he has sprained this ankle within a month. … There’s certainly going to have to really be some improvement in this ankle for Julius Randle to be ready to go Sunday for Game 1.”

That doesn’t sound very good. Woj also added that Randle “did not do much” at the Knicks’ practice on Friday, which is obviously not a very good sign.

Nevertheless, Knicks fans will want to keep their hopes up. Julius Randle still has a day to try and get his ankle right before Sunday’s Game 1 battle. Even if he ends up missing that contest, Randle should be back in the lineup at some point in this series.