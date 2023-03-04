Julius Randle went off again on Friday night. It was another marvelous performance from the New York Knicks‘ All-Star forward, and he capped it off with a cold-blooded winner to break the hearts of Miami Heat fans everywhere.

The Heat were up by one point with 23.1 seconds remaining thanks to a Tyler Herro go-ahead bucket. This was more than enough time for Randle and the Knicks, and the 28-year-old made sure to make Miami pay:

JULIUS RANDLE FOR THE LEAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h7KKLvxoFv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Heat star Jimmy Butler nearly took the ball away from Randle in what would have been a game-saving steal. Randle was able to recover, though, and he decided to pull up for a contested trey that had a very high degree of difficulty. It wasn’t a problem for Julius Randle, though.

Apart from his game-winner, Randle also finished with 43 points on a highly efficient 16-of-25 shooting. The 6-foot-8 power forward also logged nine rebounds, three assists, and a block in 36 minutes of action. Randle also matched his career high in triples with a mind-blowing eight three-pointers on Friday night. To say that he got hot against the Heat would be a complete understatement.

Thanks to Randle’s heroics, the Knicks were able to keep their winning streak alive. They are now up to eight consecutive victories, which extends back to before the All-Star break. Randle and Co. return to action on Sunday in a marquee matchup against the mighty Boston Celtics. New York defeated Boston on Monday, and they will be looking for a repeat in their rematch.