Karl-Anthony Towns has long been labeled as “soft,” a reputation that gained traction following Jimmy Butler's outburst during a 2018 Minnesota Timberwolves practice. At the time, Butler, seeking a trade, publicly criticized both Towns and Andrew Wiggins, accusing them of being “soft” and claiming they “ain't s–t.” Despite Towns' efforts to shake off the label, it has persisted. However, an NBA insider believes this perception is not an accurate reflection of Towns' abilities on the court.

Speaking to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, an anonymous source pushed back against the “soft” narrative.

“Finesse player? Yes. Soft player? No,” the insider said. “I think it’s the whole thing that happened with Jimmy Butler. In today’s world, somebody can write a script about you, and that s–t never changes.”

NBA insider dispels Karl-Anthony Towns' ‘soft' label

Towns’ game has often been described as more finesse than physical, with a focus on perimeter shooting and ball-handling skills. The insider emphasized that Towns’ reputation as a finesse player doesn’t equate to being soft. They also noted that it will be up to Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau to make the most of Towns' abilities.

With Karl-Anthony Towns now on the New York Knicks, he reunites with Thibodeau, who previously coached him in Minnesota. Though their relationship was strained at times, Towns has publicly stated that they've moved past any issues. The Knicks acquired Towns for his offensive prowess, not to turn him into a defensive anchor.

“Thibs should understand this — you don’t trade for an offensive player so he becomes the best defensive player,” the source said. “The kid has been in the league for eight years, he is what he is. The best way he can contribute for you is to let him score. He’s 20 and 10 every night, and he can give you a 30-point outburst regularly if you go to him. There’s no sense in bringing him in there and trying to turn him into Clint Capela or Rudy Gobert or Mitchell Robinson. He’s much more like Joel Embiid without the power.”

Towns’ offensive versatility key to Knicks’ deeper playoff aspirations in 2024-25

Though critics have questioned Towns' defense, he has shown the ability to guard elite players, including Nikola Jokić in last season's Western Conference semifinals. However, his primary role with the Knicks will be on the offensive end, where the team expects him to complement Jalen Brunson and elevate their scoring potential.

Towns averaged 21.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range while adding 8.3 rebounds per game. His ability to stretch the floor and score efficiently makes him a valuable asset for the Knicks, who are looking to build on their Eastern Conference semifinals appearance.

As the Knicks aim to make a deeper playoff run in the 2024-25 season, Karl-Anthony Towns’ offensive impact will be central to their success. With his ability to complement Brunson and elevate New York's scoring, the team has a legitimate chance to compete for a top spot in the Eastern Conference. Though the “soft” label may persist, Towns' contributions on the court could redefine his reputation and help push the Knicks toward their championship aspirations.