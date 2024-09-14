The New York Knicks got exposed during the playoffs last season due to their lack of bench depth. With training camp coming up soon, the Knicks just made a significant move to solidify the back-end of their rotation by signing former Washington Wizards guard Landry Shamet.

Shamet is signing a one-year deal with the Knicks, according to ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Before signing Shamet, the Knicks had one standard roster spot left heading into training camp.

Shamet, who appeared in 46 games for the Wizards last season and averaged 15.8 minutes per game put up 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 33.8% from three on 3.4 attempts. Shamet's best season came in 2019-20 with the Los Angeles Clippers when he played 27.4 minutes and scored 9.3 points per game as an everyday starter on a playoff team.

The 27-year-old Shamet is entering his seventh season in the NBA. Shamet was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 26th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Wichita State before being traded to the Clippers during his rookie season. After spending one more year in Los Angeles, he then spent a season with the Brooklyn Nets. He then spent two seasons with the Phoenix Suns before joining the Wizards last year.

Landry Shamet's outlook with the New York Knicks

While the Knicks' depth was certainly a problem for them during the playoffs last year when their rotation was decimated by injuries, they made sure to address that this season through trades, free agency and the NBA Draft.

The biggest acquisition was of course Mikal Bridges, who is expected to slot into the starting lineup alongside Jalen Brunson, O.G. Annunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. However, other depth pieces, like Cam Payne, Tyler Kolek and now Shamet are all expected to be able to contribute off the bench and get real minutes, especially if there are any injury concerns.

Shamet has primarily played at the shooting guard position throughout his NBA career, but has handled the ball before and could run the point for the Knicks if necessary in a pinch. While he should not be ahead of players like Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride or Josh Hart on the depth chart, the 6-4 Shamet is a good enough three point shooter that he will get minutes.

Signing a player like Shamet does not necessarily move the needle for the Knicks. But, it does provide them with a veteran shooter who has legitimate playoff experience, someone any contending team would be happy to have.