The Knicks have made some big trades this year, and after their big deadline day splash, Magic Johnson sent a congratulatory tweet out to the team.

The 2024 NBA trade deadline wasn't all that explosive, with the biggest move of the day belonging to the New York Knicks when they landed Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in a deal with the Detroit Pistons. In the process, the Knicks sent a message to the rest of the league that they mean business, and they suddenly look like one of the most dangerous teams in the league, which is something Magic Johnson took note of.

When you combine this trade with New York's big move for OG Anunoby from earlier this season, it's clear that they now have one of the deepest rosters in the league. As they continue to race up the standings in the Eastern Conference, Johnson congratulated their front office for making these deals, an indication that the rest of the NBA is taking note of just how good the Knicks look now.

Via Magic Johnson:

“Congratulations to my good friends Knicks President Leon Rose and Executive Vice President William Wesley, AKA Wes, on acquiring three big pickups during this trade season (Bogdanovic, Burks, and Anunoby). It was nice hanging out with them in their green room last Saturday at the Knicks vs Lakers game!”

Knicks makes shockwaves on deadline day

The Knicks already had a solid collection of players on their roster, but they further beefed up their rotation by adding Bogdanovic and Burks into the mix. Both guys are solid wings who can shoot the three-ball at a high clip, which is precisely what they need on offense. Add them to the cast of characters already on the roster, and it's clear that New York could make a deep playoff run this season.

Johnson knows a good trade when he sees one, and he gave the Knicks props for pulling off the deal ahead of the deadline. It may take time for the team to figure out how to put all the pieces of their puzzle together, but their talent is undeniable, and it will be interesting to see how far they are able to go in the playoffs this year.