Mikal Bridges and the New York Knicks’ emphatic win against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs was a Christmas Day classic on Wednesday. Head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Bridges for his 41-point performance, stealing the show from Wembanyama’s 42-point, 18-rebound game as the Knicks held onto a 117-114 win. After the win, Mikal shared his OG Anunoby wish from down the stretch.

Wembanyama was one three-pointer away from topping Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most points scored (44) in a Christmas Day debut. Anunoby held Wembanyama from converting a bucket down the stretch as the Knicks kept the Spurs at bay to seal the victory, per New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

“I mean, yeah, that’s OG. That’s who he is,” Bridges said. “We needed him to guard at the end. He did a great job. I wish he was on him a little earlier, but it’s just OG [Anunoby], man. Any size, any guy, he can guard from a point guard to the tallest dude in the NBA.”

Webanyama’s 42 points led four Spurs players who scored in double figures. Jeremy Sochan finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, and Chris Paul added 13 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Bridges’ 41 points led three Knicks scorers who finished with 20+ points in New York’s win at Madison Square Garden. Karl-Anthony Towns flirted with a double-double (21 points, nine rebounds), and Jalen Brunson added 20 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Tom Thibodeau’s eye-opening Mikal Bridges take after Knicks win

Before Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns slammed comparisons to Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, his head coach, Tom Thibodeau, discussed starting wing Mikal Bridges’ jack-of-all-trades approach to winning. Thibodeau was mainly impressed with Bridges’ patience and ability to remain poised during the game’s most crucial moments.

Thibodeau gushed over Bridges’ emphatic performance in the Knicks’ Christmas Day victory, per New York Basketball’s X, formerly Twitter.

“They say slow and steady wins the race, and that’s what he’s been. If you look at his whole career, he just keeps getting better and better and better. What is he? It’s hard to put him in a box because he does everything. He can run the floor in transition. He moves extremely well without the ball. He knows how to create advantages. You can put him in pick-and-roll. He’s smart. There’s so many intangibles that he brings to the team. It’s creating big advantages for us.”

The Knicks will look to build off their win against the Magic on Friday.