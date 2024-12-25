The New York Knicks extended their winning streak to five games with a 117-114 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day, improving to 20-10 on the season. Mikal Bridges delivered a dominant performance, scoring 41 points along with four assists, two steals, and two blocks. However, the game also featured standout efforts from Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Wembanyama, who sparked comparisons postgame.

Karl-Anthony Towns delivered 21 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in the Knicks' win before addressing comparisons to Spurs’ rising star Victor Wembanyama. The second-year player has been turning heads with his stellar play this season, highlighted by his 42-point, 18-rebound, four-assist, and four-block effort against New York.

“Just find the potion somewhere to be 7’5, 7’6,” Towns said with a laugh when asked about Wembanyama’s unique attributes.

When pressed on the similarities between their games, Towns dismissed the notion with humor and a hint of self-awareness.

“I’m not as tall – what similarity?” Towns said. “I'm seven feet. He's way past seven feet.”

Knicks edge Spurs in Christmas Day showdown despite Victor Wembanyama's dominance

The Knicks showed resilience in holding off Wembanyama's remarkable performance, with Bridges stepping up to lead the team offensively. New York’s victory not only reinforced their status as a contender in the Eastern Conference but also showcased their ability to withstand a dominant showing from one of the league’s brightest young stars.

The Knicks now shift their focus to a three-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the Orlando Magic (19-12) on Friday. New York will aim to build on their earlier success against Orlando, having secured a decisive win in NBA Cup action earlier this season.

The Magic, meanwhile, remain shorthanded without key forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both sidelined with torn right obliques. Despite their absences, Orlando has stayed competitive and will look to challenge New York’s momentum.

As the Knicks continue their strong start to the 2024-25 season, Towns’ humorous dismissal of the comparisons to Wembanyama highlights the mutual respect and playful nature among NBA stars. The Spurs’ phenom remains a force to watch, but for now, Towns and the Knicks are focused on keeping their win streak alive.