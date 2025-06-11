The 2025 NBA Draft is two weeks away from this Thursday. With Cooper Flagg the assured No. 1 pick in the draft, and Dylan Harper likely going second overall, the third overall pick is what will really start things off.

The Philadelphia 76ers currently own the third overall pick. With Joel Embiid on the roster alongside Paul George in the frontcourt, taking a guard might benefit the team to pair next to Tyrese Maxey. Ace Bailey is 6-foot-10 and would give the Sixers a ton of size, moving George down to the small forward position. VJ Edgecombe is a guard from Baylor who could give the Sixers quickness. The Bahamas native is also the new betting favorite to be drafted by the 76ers over Bailey.

On FanDuel, Bailey had been favored to go to Philly since the odds were released after the NBA Draft Lottery. Now, Edgecombe has jumped Bailey with -125 odds. Bailey is now +230 to be drafted third overall.

Article Continues Below

These odds changes came from a report that Edgecombe had received a private workout with the 76ers ahead of Bailey. According to Jake Fischer, Bailey is now confirmed to agree to a private workout with Philadelphia. However, FanDuel assumes Edgecombe has the edge at the moment.

In fact, VJ Edgecombe is also favored over Bailey at +175 to be drafted fourth overall, which is how the odds have always been since they were released.

The 76ers have a lot to consider in the next two weeks as they prepare to make a big decision for the future of the franchise. The 76ers are aiming to get back to the postseason, but need Embiid to be healthy in order for that to become a reality. The Sixers play in a difficult division with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, who will be some of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference again next season.