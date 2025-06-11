The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a horrible 24-58 season, a huge disappointment given that the team was carrying championship expectations. But on the bright side, their draft pick moved up in the lottery, and the 76ers will be selecting with the third overall pick at the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.

This gives Philadelphia a chance at selecting a blue-chip talent who can immediately supplement the formidable trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.

This won't be the first time the Sixers are picking in the lottery. And in the past, they've been successful in drafting some talented stars in the making. Here are the 76ers' 10 best lottery picks in history, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

1. Allen Iverson – 1996

Allen Iverson is arguably the best lottery pick in franchise history for the Sixers. Iverson won the 2001 NBA MVP. Furthermore, the top overall pick of the 1996 NBA Draft led the charge in leading Philadelphia to a Finals appearance for the first time since 1983. Although Iverson had an ugly breakup with the franchise, a final tenure with the team before retirement resolved their differences. Moreover, it was a good exit to a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

2. Joel Embiid – 2014

Roughly 18 years later, the Sixers selected another NBA MVP at the lottery in Joel Embiid, who was selected with the third overall pick at the 2014 NBA Draft. Although often injury-riddled, Embiid is an elite center in today's NBA, cemented by his NBA MVP Award in 2023 and two scoring titles.

3. Andre Iguodala – 2004

Back in his younger days, Andre Iguodala was a serviceable forward, who even earned his lone NBA All-Star appearance in a Sixers uniform. But as good as fine wine, Iguodala's peak came late in his NBA career, when he became the Golden State Warriors' two-way force en route to winning four NBA championships and one Finals MVP.

4. Mikal Bridges – 2018

It's a shame that the Sixers weren't able to enjoy at least one game out of Mikal Bridges' selection after trading him away on draft night. The 6-foot-6 forward has transformed into one of the premiere two-way players in the NBA today, even earning an NBA All-Defensive First Team selection in 2022. Bridges is currently one of the pillars for the resurging New York Knicks.

5. Thaddeus Young – 2007

Thaddeus Young was one of the best lottery picks ever picked up by the Sixers. Drafted with the 12th overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft, Young was a serviceable power forward capable of contributing on both ends of the floor. But more importantly, the All-Rookie Second Team selection was willing to do the dirty work. In fact, he won the NBA Hustle Award in 2021.

6. Jerry Stackhouse – 1995

Article Continues Below

Prior to the 1995 NBA Draft, scouts penciled Jerry Stackhouse as the next coming of Michael Jordan. While Stackhouse failed to live up to lofty expectations due to a myriad of injuries, he was still an athletic freak when healthy. Furthermore, he was a competent scorer, shooting his way to an All-Rookie First Team selection and a pair of All-Star Game appearances.

7. Ben Simmons – 2016

While many Sixers fans currently hate Ben Simmons for his ugly exit, he had a string of good seasons in Philly before his disastrous playoff debacle. Prior to his departure, Simmons was as good as advertised, earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors, three All-Star Game appearances, an All-NBA Team selection, and two All-Defensive Team selections. He also once led the NBA in steals.

8. Michael Carter-Williams – 2013

Although injuries eventually hurt Michael Carter-Williams' career, he had an explosive rookie season. MCW averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in his first year. In fact, his rookie debut saw him flirt with a quadruple-double, putting up 22 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, and nine steals. After the 2013-14 season, he won the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

9. Keith Van Horn – 1997

Another player the Sixers mistakenly traded on draft night is Keith Van Horn. The Sixers selected him with the second overall pick of the 1997 NBA Draft but sent him away for a multiplayer haul. Fast-forward, Van Horn finished as the runner-up to the NBA Rookie of the Year race that year just behind Tim Duncan.

Van Horn averaged 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in his first year in the NBA. But more importantly, the 6-foot-10 power forward averaged double-figures in scoring for all but his final season in the league.

10. Clarence Weatherspoon – 1992

Clarence Weatherspoon certainly had a strong college basketball career at Southern Miss. As a 6-foot-6 power forward, he even earned the moniker of “Baby Barkley.” As a result, it wasn't surprising that Philadelphia selected him with the ninth overall pick of the 1992 NBA Draft. Weatherspoon impressed enough in his first year, taking All-Rookie Second Team honors.