New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson made an honest admission about his mental health after suffering a recent ankle injury

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson recently made an admission on Snapchat. Robinson addressed his mental health in his admission, via New York Basketball.

“Been battling stuff my whole life; some days I feel like I take 10 steps ahead, and others feel like I took 20 steps back; even when I do what I'm supposed to god throws these battles at me that feel like they’re unbeatable no matter what I do I know I shouldn't be letting this stuff get to my mental but over time it just takes over,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson, 25, is dealing with an ankle injury. He's already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to ankle inflammation. It is unclear how much time Robinson will miss with the injury.

Mitchell Robinson's performance in 2023 with Knicks

Robinson has appeared in 21 games so far during the 2023-24 season. He's currently averaging 6.2 points and a career-high 10.3 rebounds per game. Robinson is also shooting 59.2 percent from the field.

After averaging 1.8 blocks per game in each of the past two seasons, he's averaging 1.3 blocks per contest this year. He's still a reliable rim protector, though.

Robinson is a talented player. He is a decent scoring threat and strong rebounder. His defensive presence is important as well.

Robinson has spent his entire career in New York. He's displayed signs of stardom but is still trying to put it all together for the Knicks. That said, he will certainly be missed while out with this injury.

The Knicks will play the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM EST. Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on Mitchell Robinson as they are made available.