The New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-91 on Tuesday, and Knicks center Mitchell Robinson extended his Knicks “perfect” record even further. Over the last 40 seasons, no Knicks player has had more games where they've shot 100 percent more than Robinson.

With his 4-4 shooting night over the Cavs, Robinson his 73rd perfect shooting night. The next two Knicks on the list have a combined 68 games with 100 percent shooting, according to StatMuse.

Robinson, despite being the subject of trade rumors last season, continues to play well for the Knicks. Though his career 70 precent field goal percentage is taking a hit this year he leads the NBA in offensive rebounding.

The Knicks feature a bevy of guards like Jalen Brunson, R.J. Barrett, Josh Hart, and Immanuel Quickley, not to mention Julius Randle at power forward. Between such high-usage players Robinson isn't expected to score often. But if the Knicks are to see success throughout the regular season into the playoffs, they'll need Robinson to continue to clean up the offensive glass and thrive on putbacks.

He certainly did so Tuesday night. Robinson was 4-4 with seven rebounds (including three offensive) in only 22 minutes of action against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs. Perhaps more importantly, he held Cavs center Evan Mobley to 3-9 shooting from the floor and a team-worst minus-19 for the game.

Mitchell Robinson may not be a high-usage offensive player for the Knicks, but he's more than proven his worth to the team. Each perfect shooting night that he racks up is just a bonus, as he continues to focus on defense and cleaning up the offensive glass.