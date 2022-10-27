New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson just hosted a party in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night … a block party that is.

For those who missed it, though, Robinson himself made sure to let everyone know of what he did in a tweet–though Charlotte Hornets fans would probably want to avoid getting reminded of it.

“ITS A MF BLOCK PARTY!!!!! HOSTED BY MITCHELL ROBINSON YOU HEARD ME!!!!!” Robinson wrote along with hand, ball and stop sign emojis.

Mitchell Robinson has every right to brag about it, for sure. He recorded six blocks for the Knicks, and even better, he came up clutch as they escaped with a 134-131 win in overtime.

His most important block came in OT when the Knicks were up 132-129. Jalen McDaniels attempted to cut the lead to just one with a layup with less than 10 seconds left, but Robinson soared high to reject him and send the ball out of bounds.

Mitchell Robinson flies in for the CLUTCH rejection in OT! pic.twitter.com/vOQ09wd17n — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2022

With his latest block party, Robinson has increased his average to 3.3 blocks per game. He has been the Knicks’ defensive anchor so far, as he has put up at least two blocks in the games prior to Wednesday’s showing.

The challenge for Robinson know is to keep up and maintain that productions throughout the season. Of course it will be difficult, but Knicks fans know very well their big man is not lacking in confidence right now. That block party reminder is enough proof of that.