The New York Knicks absorbed a blow to their frontcourt Wednesday night, with big man Mitchell Robinsonruled out for the remainder of their game at Madison Square Garden against the visiting Washington Wizards.

“The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson won’t return to tonight’s game with a sprained thumb,” Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Mitchell Robinson started the game versus the Wizards but played in only nine minutes before exiting. He did not take a single attempt from the field but racked up two steals and two blocks in an efficient showing on defense. That kind of presence on the defensive end of the floor will be missed by the Knicks for the rest of the night and potentially for at least another game.

Of course, New York is hoping that it won’t come down to that, with Robinson being a stout anchor on defense for the Knicks, who are a top-10 team in scoring defense.

In fact, Robinson entered the Wizards game leading the Knicks in blocks per game (1.8), second in rebounds per contest (9.1), and No. 1 in win shares per 48 minutes (.210). He also came into the game averaging 7.4 points on 67.4 percent shooting from the field.

Mitchell Robinson’s absence opens up more playing minutes for the likes of Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims and also adds more load on the shoulders of Julius Randle.

The Knicks will take a full rest on Thursday before playing the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, so that could be enough time for the 24-year-old Mitchell Robinson to heal up from his upper-body injury.