The Washington Wizards (18-26) will travel to take on the New York Knicks (25-20) in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the legendary Madison Square Garden. With that, it’s the perfect time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Wizards-Knicks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Since the start of the new year, New York has gone 6-2 under Tom Thibodeau, who continues to guide the young squad to playoff contention. The Knicks snapped a three-game winning streak with an overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors. Prior to the last five games which had a three-game winning streak in between, the team has gone streaky, winning eight straight, then losing five consecutive games, then again clinching a four-game winning streak.

Riddled with injury issues and inconsistent offensive performances, Washington has struggled to an 18-26 record this season, placing them 12th in the Eastern Conference ladder. Wes Unseld tries to push the team for a play-in spot contention, as the team is gradually finding their groove. They have since recovered from their 10-game losing streak in December by winning seven of their next 13 games. With a two-game losing streak on their shoulders, the Wizards look to bounce with a win at MSG.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Bradley Beal looks to be a game-time decision entering this game, but if his five-game absence extends to six, the Wizards should have their role players step up. Beal leads the team with 22.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1 steal per game. Kristaps Porzingis ranks second on the team with 22.0 points, leads the team with 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, and contributes 1.8 assists and 1 steal per game. Porzingis also converts 47.4% of his field goals and 81.5% of his charity shots. Kyle Kuzma, in his second year with Washington, has averaged 21.6 points per game, which is a massive upgrade compared to his 17.1-point average last season. Kuzma also pulls in 7.5 rebounds and makes 3.9 assists on a nightly basis.

Washington ranks 13th in the league with 44.0 rebounds per game, and fifth in blocks at 5.4. Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are the fourth and fifth scoring options for Washington, making 12.9 and 10.2 points, respectively.

While they rank high in field goal shooting percentage, holding the ninth spot at 48%, Washington’s pedestrian shooting in the free-throw line and in three-point territory ranks them 25th with 111.8 points per game. The team’s defense ranks the Wizards at 17th place with 113.4 points allowed per game, while also grabbing 34.6 defensive boards, good for fifth in the league.

The key to covering the spread is for the Wizards to make their threes and free-throw line conversions. Porzingis, Kuzma, and hachimura’s activity on the boards should be complemented by Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford. Will Barton, Jordan Goodwin, and Corey Kispert should see some uptick in their minutes played, so they must make offensive contributions to keep this game close.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Julius Randle leads the team with 24.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, the only Knickerbocker averaging a double-double this season. Randle converts 45.7 percent of his shots from the field and also leads the team on shot attempts per game. Jalen Brunson, the team’s big free agent pickup this offseason, makes 22.4 points while dishing out 6.3 assists per game. The two are supplemented by RJ Barrett, who is averaging 20 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Knicks. The Knicks’ big three are all southpaw scorers, which make them a fun team to watch with their quick change of pace and solid handles.

The Knicks does poorly on offense, placing 14th at 114.3 points per game while their 45.4% field goal shooting average ranks them 25th in the league. New York also does not dish the ball overly well, ranking 27th with 22.4 assists made per night. This might be due to the lack of veteran presence on the team, but the Knicks’ investment in their youth also pays dividends. Immanuel Quickley, a reliable bench spark who has made 45 appearances, has averaged 12.4 points per game. Quentin Grimes, Mitchell Robinson, and Obi Toppin also contribute with their two-way plays on the hardwood.

Final Wizards-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The team’s last head-to-head match resulted in a 112-108 win for the Knicks. With Bradley Beal probably sidelined for this game, most of the Wizards’ offensive load will be shouldered by Porzingis and Kuzma. The Knicks have found renewed energy and are slated to make a playoff push, so expect them to make an impressive showing at Madison Square Garden. Back the Knicks to cover the spread.

Final Wizards-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -6 (-110)