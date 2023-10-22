The New York Knicks are coming off a successful regular season that saw them earn a top five seed in the Eastern Conference. They knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round without home court advantage before falling to the Miami Heat in the second round. They'll have some key questions to answer heading into the 2023-24 season but overall they're looking to build off that momentum. The Knicks have had success with G League prospects in Jericho Sims and Miles McBride and they're hoping to follow that pattern with Charlie Brown Jr. and Jacob Toppin. The Knicks added both players to their roster on two-way contracts this week as per Adrian Wojnaroski of ESPN.

The Knicks are converting Charlie Brown Jr., and Jacob Toppin to two-way contracts, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2023

Charlie Brown Jr. is the player that has NBA experience. He went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft but was signed to a two-way contract by the Atlanta Hawks. He suited up in ten games for the Hawks that season. He signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2020-21 season and a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2021-22 season.

His most recent NBA experience was during that same season when he turned a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers into a two-way contract. Overall he's appeared in 41 NBA games over the course of three seasons.

Jacob Toppin is the younger brother of former Knicks forward Obi Toppin. Jacob went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after spending his college career at Rhode Island and Kentucky. He originally signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks.