Julius Randle of the New York Knicks spoke on Tuesday about getting benched in the team’s Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“We won the game,” Julius Randle said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “… It was This’ decision.”

Randle has been a big part of the Knicks’ success this season, but he struggled mightily in Game 4. He played 27 minutes in the game, and scored just seven points on just 3-10 shooting. Tom Thibodeau decided it was best to keep him on the bench to close the game. Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett did the heavy-lifting for the Knicks in the 102-93 win. After the game, Randle did not speak to the media.

RJ Barrett also had a strong performance in Game 3 of the series, while Jalen Brunson has been a key in all three of New York’s wins this series. Randle’s best performance came in Game 1 of the series when he scored 19 points.

The series shifts back to Cleveland on Wednesday for Game 5, with the Knicks hoping to close out the series.

Randle received a lot of criticism the last time the Knicks made the NBA Playoffs. He had a poor series against the Atlanta Hawks. Then in the 2021-2022 season, Randle and the Knicks struggled, and missed the play-in altogether. With the Knicks bringing in Brunson and other players to help carry the load, Randle is not depended on as much. However, Tom Thibodeau’s team would surely love to see Randle have a signature playoff performance to help close out the series.

Brunson’s performance combined with Barrett settling in has the Knicks up 3-1 in the series. Adding in a Randle that is playing within himself and benefiting the team would give the Knicks a chance to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.