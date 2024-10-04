Hall of Fame New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing is returning to the franchise that drafted him in 1985. After the Knicks' blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, New York is gearing up for a highly anticipated 2024-25 campaign. And the front office is bringing Ewing back to fulfill a ‘basketball ambassador role,' according to ESPN's Malika Andrews's X, formerly Twitter.

“New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing is returning to the franchise as a basketball ambassador, sources tell ESPN,” Andrews reported. “Ewing will be working directly with both head coach Tom Thibodeau and the front office. 24 years after last playing for NYK, Ewing is back in The Garden.”

Ewing led the Knicks to each of their last two NBA Final appearances, in 1994 and 1999. The 11-time All-Star was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team and was seen sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during last year's playoff run, which ended in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal round against the Indiana Pacers.

Ewing is excited about his new role, per ESPN's Chris Herring.

“As I said the day my number 33 jersey lifted into the rafters at MSG, I will always be a Knick, and I will always be a New Yorker. I can't wait to get started in this new position and to officially be back with the organization that I love so much,” Ewing said in a statement. “The Garden has always been my home, and I'm looking forward to working with Leon Rose, Coach Thibodeau, the team, and everyone else that makes this place so special.”

Karl-Anthony Towns' first message to Knicks fans after trade

New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is ready to embark on a new chapter in his career. After the Knicks' blockbuster deal, Towns addressed Knicks fans for the first time. He posted a message for the fans on the team's X, formerly Twitter.

“Hey Knicks fans, let’s get to work. See you at The Garden.”

The Knicks begin their preseason schedule against the Charlotte Hornets next Sunday.