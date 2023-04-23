David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The New York Knicks pulled off an impressive Game 3 win in their first round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers to take a 2-1 series lead. They stole homecourt advantage with their Game 1 win and they now have the opportunity to take a commanding lead in the series. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday but the Knicks could be without a key starter. Quentin Grimes is on the Knicks injury report as questionable due to a right shoulder contusion as per team PR. Backup center Jericho Sims has also been ruled out with a sore right shoulder.

Quentin Grimes (contused right shoulder) is questionable and Jericho Sims (sore right shoulder) is out for Game 4 against Cleveland. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) April 22, 2023

Quentin Grimes suffered the injury in Game 3 and exited the game before halftime. He has been an integral piece for the Knicks this season and he is one of the primary defenders against Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell. He’s been having a relatively quiet series otherwise. In his first playoff experience, Grimes is averaging 3.7 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 18.2 percent shooting from the field, 11.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Those numbers have taken a major dive from the regular season, especially his shooting efficiency. During the regular season, Grimes averaged 11.3 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with shooting splits of 46.8 percent shooting from the field, 38.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While his offensive numbers have taken a drop, his primary importance is on the defensive end and providing someone to cover Donovan Mitchell. Fans are hoping for good news tomorrow on the Knicks injury report.