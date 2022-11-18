Published November 18, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

RJ Barrett is trying to shoot his way out of his current slump. Barrett issued a challenge to opposing defenses that shows his confidence has remain unhinged despite his struggles, per nydailynews.com.

“It’s an easy bucket, in my opinion,” Barrett said, daring defenders to play off of him, “so I’d rather them do that. The shot is wide open, I’m going to shoot it. I don’t have a conscience that way. I’m comfortable. I work too hard on my game.

The New York Knicks’ young star entered the 2022-2023 campaign with high expectations. And there has been some reason for optimism in his game. RJ Barrett is averaging over 18 points and 5 rebounds per contest. But his insanely low efficiency has been the standout detriment for Barrett. As of this story’s publication, he’s shooting just 40 percent from the field and just under 26 percent from beyond the arc.

It should be noted that he only shot 41 percent from the field and 34 percent from deep last season. But during the 2020-2021 campaign, RJ Barrett shot 44 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep, so he has displayed efficiency in the past.

Barrett’s struggles led to getting benched during a key part of a recent game for the Knicks. Nevertheless, Barrett expressed confidence in head coach Tom Thibodeau who is facing hot seat rumors.

RJ Barrett’s optimism will be important for team chemistry, but New York needs him to start finding the bottom of the net on a more consistent basis. His performance will go a long way in determining how the Knicks fare this season.