By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The New York Knicks will be without Obi Toppin for at least the next two to three weeks due to a knee fracture, putting a hole in their lineup. But it’s possible they have the answer to his absence already on the roster in RJ Barrett. Barrett, a natural small forward, might have to move up and play a little power forward while Toppin is sidelined as per Steve Popper of Newsday.

Playing Barrett at power forward isn’t anything new, it’s something the Knicks experimented with last season and something that head coach Tom Thibodeau is willing to try again.

“We’ll figure it out. I like the idea of RJ being there some,” Thibodeau said. “I think he showed us last year how effective he can be at the four, so I think that can be a possibility.”

As far as Barrett’s thoughts on sliding over to the other forward spot, it’s something he doesn’t feel will be too challenging and if need be, he’ll take on the increased responsibilities.

“I’ve done it before,” Barrett said. “A lot of teams go small nowadays. I don’t think it’ll be anything too crazy. It’ll be fun. We’ll pick our spots and we’ll see how it goes. I do what I’ve got to do. Whatever it is it doesn’t matter where coach puts me. I’ll do what I’ve got to do. Today’s NBA is different. It’s having another wing out there. You see Julius, he’s a wing. He just happens to be a monster.”

On the season, RJ Barrett is averaging 18.2 points per game and 5.4 rebounds albeit shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 28.5 percent from three-point range. He’s already playing a little over 33 minutes per game.