By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The New York Knicks pulled off a significant win on Wednesday night as they took down Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Madison Square Garden, 113-89. As it turns out, however, the blowout victory came at quite a cost with the Knicks now losing Obi Toppin to injury for what could be an extended period.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the results of the tests done on Toppin’s left knee after the game are not good. The 24-year-old has reportedly been diagnosed with a “non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head” and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

Below is a clip of how Toppin sustained the injury early in the second quarter of Wednesday’s contest. It looks like he hurt his knee after hitting it against Knicks teammate Isaiah Hartenstein:

To be clear, there is no firm timetable yet for Toppin’s return. He will merely be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks’ time and depending on those test results, it’s very much possible that the 6-foot-9 forward ends up spending more time on the shelf because of this injury.

Obi Toppin is no star but he’s a key part of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation. He’s logging 17.1 minutes off the bench this season with averages of 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 triples per contest. The Knicks will likely take a committee approach in trying to fill the void Toppin will leave in the coming weeks, with guys like Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Hartenstein possibly seeing more minutes in Toppin’s stead.