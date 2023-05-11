Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After the New York Knicks staved off elimination in Game 5 against the Miami Heat, RJ Barrett expressed his belief that they are more than capable of completing the comeback.

The Knicks fell to a 3-1 deficit to the Heat after losing Game 4 on the road. With their backs against the wall, however, Barrett and co. responded big time in Game 5 and pulled of a hard-fought 112-103 win at Madison Square Garden.

Now that they have cut the lead to 3-2, Barrett wants his teammates to keep the metal to the gas pedal in a bid to extend the series to a Game 7. The Canadian rising star made sure to emphasize that what they are doing isn’t impossible since 13 teams before them have done it.

“We’re fighting for our lives right now … This is something that can be done. It’s been done before 13 times,” Barrett said, per Knicks on MSG Twitter account.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sure enough, it won’t be easy. No one is saying it is anyway. Nonetheless, what RJ Barrett is saying here is that their chances are not yet zero. The even improved their comeback hopes with their latest victory, and they just need to play with the same intensity and hunger in their next meeting with the Heat.

"We're fighting for our lives right now … This is something that can be done. It's been done before 13 times." RJ Barrett on the Knicks coming back down 3-1. pic.twitter.com/84f69fRHwN — x – KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) May 11, 2023

The Knicks are 0-14 in playoff games where they trail 3-1, while the Heat are undefeated (14-0) in such match-ups. So, the New York franchise certainly has their work cut out for them. But as Barrett said, they can’t give up now. They already showed they can beat the Jimmy Butler-led Miami. They will just have to do it two more times.