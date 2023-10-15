On Saturday, the New York Knicks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in some NBA preseason action. The Timberwolves ended up getting the 121-112 win, and after the game, Minnesota center Rudy Gobert had some interesting remarks regarding Knicks' guard Evan Fournier, who got some significant run in the contest.

“He’s the best shooter on the team. He’s the best shooter on the Knicks,” said Gobert, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “…I think he can contribute and help a lot of teams. I think everybody knows it. But it’s kind of weird when you end up on the bench and you don’t really know why… It’s unfortunate that it feels disrespectful. When things go that way and communication is not where he’d like it to be with his coach. But I think it’s better now — hopefully.”

Evan Fournier has largely been out of Tom Thibodeau's Knicks' rotation since early on in the 2022-23 season. Although Fournier may indeed be the best shooter on the New York roster, defensive concerns and an inability to coexist with the other Knicks' starters led to his spot on the end of the bench.

The results seemed to work out relatively well for the Knicks last year, as the team made its way to the second round of the playoffs behind a more defensive-focused starting lineup, with Quentin Grimes starting at the shooting guard spot as opposed to Fournier.

Still, Fournier will likely agree with Rudy Gobert's assessment that he still has a lot left to offer.