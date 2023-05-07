Things aren’t going well for the New York Knicks right now.

Down 2-1 against a shorthanded Miami Heat squad after a 105-86 blowout in Game 3, the Knicks have yet another injury to worry about. After being concerned about All-Star forward Julius Randle and his ankle the First Round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, head coach Tom Thibodeau tells reporters that starting guard Jalen Brunson “may have tweaked” his ankle during Game 3.

Though Thibodeau says he hasn’t received the medical report yet, Brunson’s health is of obvious import amid his breakout season with New York. After averaging 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game in the 2022-23 regular season, Brunson entered Game 3 averaging 25.0 points and 4.7 assists per game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The crafty guard struggled in Game 3 however, going 7-20 from the field while tallying 20 points while being hounded by Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent.

He did, however, have eight assists as he continuously found his teammates from beyond the arc.

In any case, if Brunson has sustained an injury that he limits him in the short-term, Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley may not be able step in for him as he sustained an ankle injury himself in Game 3. If Quickley, can go though, he needs to step up his game.

Quickley came out strong after the 2023 All-Star Break, averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in March. He then averaged 28.8 points, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game in April, largely while filling in for an injured Brunson.

Yet, throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Quickley has been a shadow of himself.

The third-year pro is averaging 8.6 points, 1.1 assists, and 0.4 steals in 22.1 minutes per game this postseason, shooting just 35.2 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from 3-point range. The Knicks will need far more than that if he does end up having to start in place of Brunson due to injury.