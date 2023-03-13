Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Tom Thibodeau made sure to call out all the Julius Randle haters after the New York Knicks big man exploded for 33 points to take down D’Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Randle had a horrible performance for the Knicks on Saturday against the Clippers, making just 19 points on 5-of-24 shooting from the field. It sparked plenty of hate towards the New York star, and Thibodeau certainly felt it was unfair.

And so after Randle dominated against the Lakers and even outshined Anthony Davis, the Knicks head coach was quick to remind the detractors what his superstar big man is truly capable of. Randle may have his bad days like every other NBA star, but that doesn’t mean he can’t lead the team to wins.

“You gotta be careful when you make judgments based on one game,” Coach Thibs said as he heaped praise on Randle, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Julius Randle was pivotal for the Knicks in edging the Lakers, who were led by the hot-handed Russell. The 28-year-old forward actually had 18 points in the first quarter of the contest, allowing New York to take the lead at the start.

Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart and Obi Toppin also stepped up big time for the Knicks, but there’s no doubt Randle was the hero of the game as he made life hard for the Lakers’ defense.

While it’s unlikely the haters will stop, at least Julius Randle was able to let his game do the talking. Clearly, Tom Thibodeau is proud of that.