The New York Knicks will face off against the Miami Heat on Tuesday in Game 2 of their second-round series of the NBA Playoffs. The Heat took a 108-101 victory in Madison Square Garden on Sunday behind 25 points from forward Jimmy Butler. When New York suits up with the hopes of tying the series at one game apiece, the question remains: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Heat?

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Heat

Jalen Brunson was listed as “questionable” with a sore right ankle on Tuesday morning’s NBA injury report. Forward Julius Randle was listed as “questionable” with a sprained left ankle, while center Jericho Sims was listed as “out” following a right shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Heat? The question has yet to be answered.

A former first-round pick out of Villanova, Brunson averaged 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in 68 games played and started. He played a key role in New York’s victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, scoring as many as 29 points during Game 4 at the Garden.

Jalen Brunson took accountability after the Knicks’ Game 1 loss to Miami, a matchup that saw him score 25 points as he made 11 of his 23 shot attempts and none of his tries from the 3-point line.

“Today, I was horrific,” Brunson said after the game. “It was uncharacteristic by me. This one is on me. I gotta be better.”

Forward Jimmy Butler is listed as “questionable” with a right ankle sprain for the Heat. Guard Tyler Herro is listed as “out,” while center Cody Zeller is listed as available.

The Knicks will tip off against the Heat at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcasted on TNT.