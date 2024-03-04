One of the New York Knicks' worst nightmares happened on the court during Sunday's meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with star guard Jalen Brunson suffering an apparent lower-body injury that forced him to exit the contest early. However, New York got a great sign after the game when head coach Tom Thibodeau revealed that what Brunson suffered was a contusion in his knee and added that X-rays of the guard returned negative results, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.
“Thibodeau said Jalen Brunson has a knee contusion. X-Rays are negative.”
The Knicks, already dealing with injuries to OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson can't afford to lose Brunson for a long period. While Brunson seemingly did not break or tear any part of his body during the Cavs game, he might still need some time to recover. The hope is that he will be able to return to action shortly, though, it would be understandable if the Knicks sit him out for one or two games for precautionary purposes.
The Knicks, who defeated the Cavs, 107-98, will be back in action on Tuesday with a home game versus Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks before facing the Orlando Magic, also at Madison Square Garden, on Friday.
So far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Brunson is leading the Knicks with 27.7 points per game. He is also pacing New York with 6.7 dimes per outing. Miles McBride, who scored 16 points in 47 minutes against the Cavaliers, can be expected to start at the PG position for the Knicks if Brunson misses time.