We're set for another betting prediction and pick as we take a look at Sunday's marquee NBA matchup on ESPN primetime. Top contenders in the Eastern Conference will face off as the New York Knicks (35-25) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-20). You won't want to miss this one! Check out our NBA odds series for our Knicks-Cavaliers prediction and pick.
The New York Knicks are currently second in the Atlantic Division and they own the four-spot in the Eastern Conference. They've been staggering lately going 3-7 in their last 10 and coming into this game off back-to-back losses. They'll need to pick up this important win to win the season series and establish themselves as a serious contender.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are leading the Central Division and they hold they're tied for the second-overall seed in the Eastern Conference. They're 6-4 over their last 10 and they've won four of their last five games. They'll want this win to separate themselves further from the Milwaukee Bucks as they continue to chase Boston atop the standings.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Knicks-Cavaliers Odds
New York Knicks: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +180
Cleveland Cavaliers: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -290
Over: 212 (-110)
Under: 212 (-110)
How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN, NBA League Pass
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The New York Knicks are trying to hang in atop the Eastern standings moving forward without Julius Randle. Isaiah Hartenstein has been a great revelation in his absence and he's coming along as a strong defense anchor for them in the paint. They've still been riddled with injuries, however, and it's shown through their last two double-digit losses against the Pelicans and Warriors. They're able to contend in the rebounding departments, but their shooting just hasn't been there over the last two weeks.
These two teams haven't faced off in four months and since then, the Knicks have lost several of their key players. The Cavaliers are also dealing with some injuries on their end so this game could come down to whichever team has more grit down the stretch. In that case, we've seen Jalen Brunson and the Knicks display their grit all season and it'll take a big performance from him to lift them against the Cavs.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Donovan Mitchell is still ‘day-to-day' for the Cavaliers and he didn't make the start against Detroit in their last win. Darius Garland stepped up in his absence with a game-high 29 points as the Cavs dominated the Pistons once again. It's unclear whether he'll be available for this one, but he could have been taking the last game off to rest ahead of this pivotal matchup. Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro also have injury designations, so they'll be dealing with an overall gap in their shooting guard spot if Mitchell can't suit-up.
Still, the Cavaliers have the slight edge over this Knicks team and more importantly, they have the size to contend in the paint with Hartenstein and the Knicks. Julius Randle was a huge factor in the Knicks' beating the Cavaliers earlier in the season, so expect them to exploit the mismatch they have with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
Both teams are feeling the grind of their current schedules and neither will be fully healthy heading into this contest. Still, this is a big proving ground for both as they could very well see each other later down the line in the playoffs. Jalen Brunson will have to be the hero for the Knicks with the mismatch for the Cavaliers inside. If he can put the team on his back and score for a big total, they could get the upset win.
The Cavaliers are 20-10 at home this season and Darius Garland seems to be finding his groove once again after a few stints with nagging injuries. Donovan Mitchell will be the deciding factor in this game, but I still like the Cavaliers' chances without him given their size and athleticism inside. Furthermore, the Knicks are just 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games so the Cavs could be finding them in a compromised spot here.
The Knicks seem to be worn-down at this point and until Jalen Brunson can get some serious help, this team may struggle against the size of Cleveland inside. I expect Even Mobley to have a great game as Jarrett Allen locks up the paint. Let's roll with the Cavaliers for our final prediction.
Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -5.5 (-110)