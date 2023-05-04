Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Being able to play with your sibling on the same sports team is always a blessing and both Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Giannis Antetokounmpo get to live this dream every day with the Milwaukee Bucks.

While he has not played much through the years, Thanasis has been a great leader on the bench for the Bucks over the course of the last four seasons. Recently, he put out a heartwarming message to the organization, their fans and the city of Milwaukee as a whole in wake of the team’s early exit from the NBA Playoffs.

“Thank you to my family, teammates, the entire organization, the city of Milwaukee and all the fans for their support this season,” Antetokounmpo said in a post on Twitter. “Time to get back in the lab!!!!”

Antetokounmpo, 30, joined the Bucks ahead of the 2019-20 season after spending time overseas in Greece and Spain. He also made his debut with the New York Knicks during the 2015-16 season, playing in just two games that year.

In 162 regular season games for the Bucks, Thanasis has averaged 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds while seeing about 8.4 minutes per game.

Entering the postseason this year, the Bucks were picked by many to compete for their second title in the last three seasons, as they held the league’s best regular season record at 58-24 overall. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury in their first-round series and they also ran into a red-hot Miami Heat team.

This may have been a big upset with the 8-seeded Heat beating the 1-seeded Bucks, but in the playoffs, what happened in the regular season does not matter. Every team starts things off with a 0-0 record in the postseason, which is why health and momentum dictates a lot of these series.

Following their shocking first-round exit, the Bucks now enter the offseason with plenty of questions to answer, one of which revolves around Thanasis Antetokounmpo since he will be an unrestricted free agent.

As long as Giannis remains the face of the organization though, it is hard to see the Bucks not keeping Thanasis around. This may have looked like a goodbye message to some, but for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, this is simply a reminder that they will be back competing for a championship in no time.