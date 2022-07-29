The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are nowhere near on making a deal for Donovan Mitchell, especially with talks between the two teams stalling out. However, that does not mean the prospects of Mitchell going to the Big Apple are dead.

After all, the Knicks have the assets to make it interesting for the Jazz and convince them to pull off the trigger for a Mitchell trade.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while the Jazz have engaged with other teams like the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets for a Mitchell deal, the Knicks still have been the focus around the league because of what they can offer. Not only do they have a treasure trove of first-round picks, but they also have a number of young talents that could be alluring for any team looking to rebuild.

“I’m told that the Jazz are continuing conversations with other teams that are interested in Mitchell. Teams like Charlotte or Washington, I’m told,” Charania said in an interview with The Rally. “But overall throughout this entire process, the Knicks have been the focus of many around the league, including the Jazz when it comes to Donovan Mitchell because they have eight first-round draft picks at their disposal to use via trade, they have a couple of young players like Quentin Grimes [and] Obi Toppin that could be of interest to teams around the league, including the Jazz in a deal for Donovan Mitchell.”

The Jazz reportedly didn’t want RJ Barrett in any deal for Donovan Mitchell because they don’t want to pay him. With that said, it is quite clear they are seeking for more picks and a couple of young players instead.

However, the Knicks are not willing to overpay for Mitchell, especially since they know they can give the Jazz one of the best trade packages out there. By the looks of it, they are just playing their cards right in an attempt to lower the price for the explosive guard.

For now, fans can only wait and see what the Knicks will do. They do seem interested in Mitchell, but the question is how much are they willing to give up.