RUMOR: The risky reason Knicks are not rushing Donovan Mitchell trade

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are on a stalemate with regards to the Donovan Mitchell trade, but there might be a reason the ‘Bockers are not rushing to get a deal done.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, some people within the Knicks organization don’t mind waiting until the regular season starts before seriously engaging on a deal for Mitchell. The reason behind it is they believe the Jazz’s asking price could decrease by that time as they grow more desperate to move the explosive guard and fully start their rebuild.

“Some with the organization believe the best approach is to wait until the season starts and then re-visit a Mitchell deal,” Begley wrote. “The thinking is that Utah’s leverage will decrease during the season.”

Now while that might be a good strategy that makes sense, it is not without risk. Begley himself emphasized that other teams could pounce on Mitchell and outbid the Knicks despite the general belief that they can offer the best trade package for the Jazz superstar.

It is also worth noting that two other teams have reportedly given offers for Mitchell that Danny Ainge really “likes.” While it is is unknown whether or not the Jazz are bluffing, the fact of the matter is the Knicks don’t have much leverage.

Not to mention that several teams have been linked with a Mitchell trade in recent days, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

It remains to be seen what the Knicks will do, but there is a legitimate chance they could miss out on their top target if they keep waiting.