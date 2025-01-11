The New York Knicks are well-positioned for a deep playoff run this season. Exactly how deep, however, depends on if and when they get fully healthy. New York was already relatively thin in terms of its reserves.

They've been without backup guard Miles McBride for the past five games, although the West Virginia guard was cleared to play in Friday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But more importantly, the Knicks are still missing their starting center (as of the start of last season), Mitchell Robinson. And that's a big loss as they hope to compete with the depth of the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Knicks need help on the offensive glass

Robinson averaged the second-most rebounds per game for New York last season, and he led the NBA in offensive rebounds per game, too, at 4.6. Those offensive rebounds are key to generating second-chance points. But without Robinson and with Isaiah Hartenstein leaving for the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York's second-chance points have suffered. For context, the Knicks were second in second-chance points last season and are just 14th entering play on Friday night.

Those second-chance points can be soul-crushing, especially in the playoffs. Fortunately, New York still has Karl-Anthony Towns, who ranks 11th in offensive rebounds, and Josh Hart, who ranks 32nd. But they clearly need more help, especially if they hope to compete with the best in the Eastern Conference.

For what it's worth, New York remains an above-average offensive-rebounding team without Robinson, as they rank seventh in offensive rebounds per game. But once Robinson is back, they could return to the top of the league in offensive rebounds and second-chance points.

Second-chance points should be New York's niche

Neither Cleveland nor Boston are technically elite at rebounding or generating second-chance points. The Celtics are ninth in the league in second-chance points, and the Cavaliers are 21st.

However, they are both incredibly skilled elsewhere. For example, Cleveland is second in generating points off of turnovers, and Boston surrenders the fifth-fewest points in the league, according to the NBA's website. The Knicks don't play overly fast, ranking 26th in pace, and don't shoot many 3-pointers, ranking 24th in attempts per game, but what the Knicks do well, though, is score in the paint, ranking fifth, and take care of the basketball, with the team having the fourth-fewest turnovers per game in the NBA. They also have the potential to rebound the ball and generate second-chance points at an elite level—once Robinson returns.

When will Robinson return?

Thankfully, Robinson is expected back sooner rather than later. Robinson remains out after suffering an ankle injury in a playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers last spring. The fact that Robinson has still not been cleared to practice is alarming. But his detailed history with ankle injuries makes the idea of exercising caution seem a little smarter.

It was originally reported that Robinson would return by late December or early January. Then ESPN's Shams Charania provided an update, stating he would not return until late January or early February. But how Robinson returns is more important than when he does so.

A healthy Robinson is a game-changer for New York, who went 19-12 with Robinson in the lineup last season. With Robinson in tow, New York becomes more difficult to match up with. They can slide Towns to the four and play him alongside Robinson or give Towns more rest while knowing the middle is manned down with Robinson on the floor. And Robinson and Towns will complement each other beautifully, with Towns leading the league in defensive rebounds and Robinson set to defend his offensive rebounding crown.

Either way, the Knicks are presently without a backup center. That won't work well against the Cavaliers and Celtics, as both teams boast at least two capable seven-footers. So, hopefully Robinson returns to action with enough time to ramp up before the 2025 NBA Playoffs.