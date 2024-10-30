New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is ready to move on from questions about his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s fully embracing his role with the Knicks. Towns spoke at length about the Julius Randle trade. Still, when asked about another of his former teammates, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, he dismissed the questions entirely, per New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Asked multiple times about his relationship with Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns says: “I’m a Knick,”” Winfield reported.

Towns’ quote followed the Knicks’ 110-104 loss to the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, which saw New York fall to 1-2 on the young regular season. After suffering a 132-109 blowout loss to the champion Boston Celtics in their season opener, the Knicks took their frustration out on the Indiana Pacers (123-98) in a 25-point victory.

It was undoubtedly Towns’ most productive night of the Knicks’ first three games. He had 21 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Karl-Anthony scored 12 points on 5-of-9 attempts to go with his seven rebounds and three assists in his Knicks debut at TD Garden, which was a similar stat line to what Towns produced against the Cavs, where he finished with 13 points on 4-of-8 attempts, ten rebounds, and three assists.

Jalen Brunson issues blunt Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks admission

All-Star Jalen Brunson was honest about Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks’ offensive approach in their 110-104 loss to the Cavaliers. During his media availability, he took responsibility for missing shots he typically makes. Brunson also considered Towns’ eight attempts on the night unacceptable and said he has to do a better job getting his new big man additional looks throughout the game, per Knicks Videos’ X, formerly Twitter.

“I’ve got to be better when it comes to that,” Brunson said. “I’ve got to adjust, and I’ve got to see him.”

As the team’s starting point guard and leading distributor, Brunson says he’s responsible for Towns’ offensive limitations in the Knicks’ loss to the Cavs, not the opponent’s defense.

“As good as Karl is, no one can take him out of the game. It’s on us,” Brunson said. “It’s on me as a teammate to make sure we’re all on the same page, making sure that everyone’s eating.”

Brunson finished with a team-high 21 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in the loss. Mikal Bridges added 19 points, and Josh Hart had a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds). The Knicks will face the Heat on Wednesday.