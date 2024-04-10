The New York Knicks will travel to Beantown to face the Boston Celtics in a potential playoff preview on Thursday at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Knicks-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls 128-117 on Tuesday at the United Center. They held a 68-62 halftime lead before pulling away for the victory. Significantly, Jalen Brunson led the way with 45 points. It was the second consecutive game where he had a 40-point game. Also, OG Anunoby had 24 points while shooting 10 for 18. Donte DiVincenzo added 21 points while shooting 8 for 15. Meanwhile, Josh Hart had 17 points while shooting 6 for 7. Isaiah Hartenstein had 11 points while shooting 5 for 5.
The Knicks shot 55.4 percent from the floor, including 47.2 percent from the triples. More impressive, they made 19 of 2o free throws, or 95 percent from the charity stripe. The Knicks won despite losing the board battle 39-31.
The Celtics lost 104-91 to the Milwaukee Bucks. They fell behind 63-43 at halftime and never rallied. Ultimately, they did not have the services of Kristaps Porzingis, who was resting. Jayson Tayum led the way with 22 points while shooting 9 for 19. Also, Jaylen Brown had 14 points while shooting just 7 for 19. Jrue Holiday added 12 points while shooting 5 for 13.
The Celtics shot just 39.8 percent from the floor, including 32.7 percent from the three-point line. Somehow, they did not shoot a single free throw. The Celtics lost despite forcing 16 turnovers.
The Celtics are attempting to sweep the five games against the Knicks. Moreover, they have won 3 of 4 games by 10 or more points. The Celtics are 6-4 over 10 games against the Knicks, and 3-2 in the past five games at the TD Garden.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
NBA Odds: Knicks-Celtics Odds
New York Knicks: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +114
Boston Celtics: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -135
Over: 213 (-110)
Under: 213 (-110)
How to Watch Knicks vs. Celtics
Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference. However, with three games left to play, they could easily fall down to fifth if they cannot handle their business.
Brunson has been the hero in New York, averaging 28.4 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent. Now, he looks to make it three games in a row with 40 or more points. The Knicks have had to adjust with Julius Randle out for the season. Therefore, others have stepped up. DiVincenzo has been amazing, averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor. Likewise, Anunoby is averaging 11.9 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent.
But the real key playmaker has been Bojan Bogdanovic. So far, he is averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent. Look for him to remain a significant part of the gameplan. Also, Josh Hart figures to get his chances. Currently, he is averaging 9.1 points per game.
The Knicks will cover the spread if Brunson has another monster night and gets some help. Then, they need to win the board battle.
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics currently have a few games left to play and have already clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, the remaining games until the playoffs are virtually meaningless. But they are using it to keep themselves primed and ready for the playoffs.
Tatum and Brown are questionable to play. Significantly, there is a chance one or both may rest for this game, with nothing being on the line. If they play, they will both be dangerous players on the perimeter and from long range.
Porzingis may play in this game after getting a rest on Tuesday. Ultimately, he comes in averaging 20.2 points per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor. Look for him to get his chances near the basket and get himself warmed up for the playoffs.
White will play a role in this game. Currently, he averages 15.3 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the hardwood. White has been the scoring leader in the past and is certainly capable of doing it again. Then, there is Holiday. He has not been the leading scorer the Celtics envisioned. However, Holiday does fill a role and will be a threat wherever he is on the floor.
The Celtics will cover the spread if they shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they need to clamp down on defense.
Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick
The Knicks are using this game to try and get the second seed, while the Celtics have clinched the top seed. Because of those variables, this might impact the significance of this game to both teams. Look for the Knicks to come out strong and use their fast players to set the pace. Also, look for Brunson to give another stellar performance as he does everything in his power to help the Knicks possibly steal one at the Garden. The Knicks go into Boston and cover the spread, and possibly steal one against their divisional rivals.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +2.5 (-110)