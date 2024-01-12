Can the short-handed Grizzlies upset the surging Knicks?

It's time for another one of our predictions and picks for the NBA betting slate as we'll see a cross-conference matchup between two hot teams at the moment. The New York Knicks (22-16) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (14-23*) with both teams looking to build upon their recent momentum. Check out our NBA odds series for our Knicks-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are currently third in their division and hold the 6-seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They recently just won five important games in a row, with wins over Timberwolves, Bulls, and 76ers. They fell 124-128 to the Dallas Mavericks in their last contest, but they'll be determined to bounce right back with a win and continue winning on the road.

The Memphis Grizzlies are fourth in the Southwest Division and they hold the 13-spot in the Western Conference at the moment. While they've been rocked with injuries once again, they've actually managed to win three consecutive games over tough opponents in the Lakers, Suns, and Mavericks. They'll look to continue piecing their season together at home against the Knicks.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Grizzlies Odds

New York Knicks: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -310

Memphis Grizzlies: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The recent trade for OG Anunoby has worked out well so far for the New York Knicks and they're confident he's been the missing piece with his defensive along the perimeter. He's made an immediate impact for them with his length and ability to score the ball as well, so the Knicks immediate become one of the better defensive teams in the East with him out on the floor. Their recent 128-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers was especially impressive as their entire starting unit had success scoring the ball and held Philly's role players in check for the entire game. If they can continue playing this kind of defense while scoring efficiently, they'll become a serious contender during the Playoffs.

The Knicks can win this game if they continue to be disciplined on the defensive end. Memphis is down to Desmond Bane as their primary scorer, so it'll be another opportunity for Anunoby to show off his defensive skills and turn in a lockdown performance. Look for Jalen Brunson to open up his game with both Ja Morant and Marcus Smart out for the Grizzlies. All in all, there's no reason the Knicks shouldn't win this game with the recent success they've seen on the road.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Just when things started looking up for the Memphis Grizzlies, they'll now be without Ja Morant for the rest of the season. The entire NBA was happy to see Morant return after his suspension and his reinstatement immediately gave the Grizzlies life as they pushed to improve their record. They'll now have to continue figuring things out without him and they'll also be without Marcus Smart for 6-8 weeks. Smart was a huge factor in their recent wins over the Mavericks and Lakers, so his absence may be felt the most on both ends of the floor. They'll need players like Ziaire Williams and Luke Kennard to step up in the holes as they still wait for Derrick Rose to get healthy.

As it has been with Morant and Smart out during this season, Desmond Bane continues to step up with the scoring on his shoulders and rises to the occasion more often than not. He'll need to have another big day scoring the ball if they want to upset the Knicks. Needing to go deep into their bench, this provides a perfect opportunity for bench players to see some meaningful minutes during the regular season. While their playoff hopes may have taken a big hit with Morant and Smart down, they can still draw positive aspects from grinding out these games and digging deep for wins.

Final Knicks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

This had all the potential to be a great game with both teams healthy, but the Grizzlies will unfortunately be riddled with injuries for this one. Still, they've managed to catch heat recently and they'll be scrappy at home as they have been all season. However, the Knicks seem very dialed-in at the moment and they've been playing with a great flow on this current road trip. For our prediction, let's side with the New York Knicks as they add another blowout win to their record.

Final Knicks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -7.5 (-110)