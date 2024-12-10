We've got the Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Cup Quarter-Final Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The two teams will compete to advance in the NBA's second annual in-season tournament. The Knicks are favored to win, but Atlanta has home court advantage. Who will advance to the Semi-Finals? Let's find out.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks – NBA Cup Quarter-Finals Results According to NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Atlanta Hawks will defeat the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Cup Quarter-Finals 103-93. The Hawks kept capitalizing on New York's mistakes, even taking a 17 point lead at one point. Despite the Knicks' efforts to crawl back, the Hawks dominated for most of the game.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL NY 23 24 23 23 93 ATL 28 26 26 23 103

Bogdan Bogdanovic dropped 27 points in the victory, with Trae Young adding another 18. It wasn't the most impressive day for a Hawks' offense that averages 117 points per game. However, they dominated in time of possession and had better FG, 3PT, and FT percentages.

As for the Knicks, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns put up respectable performances. The former dropped 27 points along with seven rebounds, a steal, and a block. Meanwhile, Towns scored 16 points and earned 14 rebounds. However, as we wrote before, the Knicks' offense failed to shoot accurately.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Knicks STAT Hawks 36/83 (43%) Field Goals 40/88 (45%) 6/23 (26%) Three Pointers 11/35 (31%) 15/18 (83%) Free Throws 12/14 (86%) 9 Offensive Rebounds 9 41 Defensive Rebounds 41 9 Steals 9 2 Blocks 5 11 (9) Turnovers (Points Off) 9 (8) 9 Team Fouls 11

2 Biggest Lead 17 22:58 Time of Possession 25:00

With the win, the Hawks advance to the NBA Cup Semi-Finals, where they will play either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Orlando Magic. Should they win there, they'll advance to the NBA Cup Finals, where they'll play against the Rockets, Warriors, Thunder, or Mavericks. We'll see if the Hawks can upset more opponents en route to an NBA Cup Championship.

That wraps up our Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Cup Results according to NBA 2K25. If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, take a look at all the rewards you can earn in NBA 2K25 Season 3. Lastly, make sure to tune into the latest episodes of NBA 2KTV to earn some free VC.

Update: The simulation was created on Monday, December 9th, 2024. We adjusted the roster based on that day's injury report.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.