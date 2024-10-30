ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Heat prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks (1-2) will face off against the Miami Heat (2-1) on Wednesday in a crucial Eastern Conference clash. Both teams are looking to gain momentum early in the season, but the Knicks come in with a slight edge. New York has shown flashes of offensive prowess, with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Town leading the charge. Their ability to stretch the floor and create open shots will be vital against Miami’s tough defense.

On the other hand, the Heat have struggled to find their rhythm, particularly on offense, ranking near the bottom in points per game. Jimmy Butler’s return to form is critical for Miami’s chances; however, his effectiveness remains uncertain. The Knicks’ defensive scheme, which has improved this season, will aim to contain Butler and limit the Heat’s three-point shooting. Expect a competitive matchup where New York’s balanced attack and improved defense could secure them a hard-fought victory on the road.

Here are the Knicks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Heat NBA Odds

New York Knicks: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -134

Miami Heat: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 214.5 (-108)

Under: 214.5 (-112)

How To Watch Knicks vs Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MSG, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, despite their sluggish 1-2 start to the season. The Knicks’ revamped roster, featuring the dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, is primed to exploit Miami’s defensive vulnerabilities. Brunson, averaging 23 points per game, has shown he can consistently create scoring opportunities against tough defenses. Meanwhile, Towns ability to stretch the floor and play in the paint adds a new dimension to the Knicks’ offense while bolstering their perimeter defense. The Heat’s struggles with field goal percentage, ranking 23rd in the league, play directly into the Knicks’ hands, as New York’s defense under Tom Thibodeau’s guidance has historically excelled at forcing difficult shots.

Furthermore, the Knicks hold a significant advantage on the boards, which could prove decisive in this matchup. Miami’s glaring weakness in both offensive and defensive rebounding (ranking 27th and 18th respectively) presents an opportunity for New York to dominate second-chance points and control the pace of the game. Karl-Anthony Towns, averaging 10.7 rebounds per game, is likely to have a field day against Miami’s frontcourt. Additionally, the Heat’s offensive efficiency rating of 112.9, ranking 21st in the league, suggests they may struggle to keep up with the Knicks’ more potent offense. If New York can exploit these weaknesses while maintaining their defensive intensity, they should be able to overcome the Heat’s home-court advantage and secure a much-needed victory on the road.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat are primed to secure a victory against the New York Knicks at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday night. Despite their slow start to the season, the Heat have shown signs of improvement, particularly in their recent win against the Detroit Pistons. The key to Miami’s success lies in their defensive prowess and the resurgence of Jimmy Butler. After a lackluster performance in the season opener, Butler has bounced back impressively, averaging 24.5 points and 3.0 steals in the last two games. His aggressive style of play, coupled with his ability to draw fouls and create opportunities for teammates, will be crucial against a Knicks team that has struggled with consistency.

The Heat’s home-court advantage and superior conditioning will also play significant roles in this matchup. As Butler noted, “We’re in better shape than a lot of guys around the league. We’ve always taken pride in that”. This physical edge could prove decisive in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the Knicks are dealing with injury concerns, particularly to Josh Hart, who left their last game with an ankle injury. The absence or limited play of key players could disrupt New York’s rotation and team chemistry. Miami’s balanced scoring attack, led by Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, and Butler, along with Bam Adebayo’s rebounding prowess, gives them multiple ways to exploit the Knicks’ defense. If the Heat can maintain their defensive intensity and capitalize on their offensive firepower, they should be able to secure a hard-fought victory at home.

Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick

In this closely matched contest, the Miami Heat have a slight edge over the New York Knicks, despite being 1-point underdogs at home. The Heat’s defensive prowess, ranking 4th in points allowed, should prove crucial against a Knicks team still finding its rhythm with new additions. Jimmy Butler’s resurgence, averaging 24.5 points in the last two games, gives Miami a reliable scoring option. The Knicks’ inconsistent defense and potential absence of Josh Hart due to injury further tip the scales in Miami’s favor. While New York boasts offensive firepower, Miami’s home-court advantage and superior conditioning could be decisive factors. Expect a tight game, but take the Heat +1 to cover and potentially win outright.

Final Knicks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +2 (-110), Under 214.5 (-112)