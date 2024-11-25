ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The New York Knicks (9-7) will visit the Denver Nuggets (9-6) as both teams try to spark a winning streak. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are currently second in the Atlantic Division behind the Boston Celtics. They've gone 5-2 over their last seven games and recently notched four consecutive wins before dropping their most recent game to the Utah Jazz. They come into this one looking to avenge that loss as they continue to chase the Celtics in the standings.

The Denver Nuggets are currently second in the Northwest Division and trail the Oklahoma City Thunder in the standings. After winning five-straight games, they've gone 2-3 over their five most recent contests and will be hoping to take down the Knicks at home as the betting favorites.

Here are the Knicks-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Nuggets Odds

New York Knicks: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +148

Denver Nuggets: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Nuggets

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: MSG Network, Altitude Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks couldn't extend their winning streak to five games following a tough 106-121 performance against the Utah Jazz. The loss was uncharacteristic in the sense that the Knicks trailed for the entire game stemming back from the second quarter. While they only tallied nine turnovers as a team, their defensive efforts in the second half were not up to par with their expectations and they allowed a team like Utah to find any shot they wanted on that side of the floor. Look for Karl-Anthony Towns to have a much better game this time around as he locks in on the defensive floor.

Expand Tweet



OG Anunoby has been a huge spark plug for this offense with his 40% shooting from three, but he's also been a massive addition on the defensive end and averages 1.6 steals per game. While they're solid in defending along the perimeters, their defensive interior has seen some struggles against teams that are aggressive in driving towards the hoop. The defensive production from Karl-Anthony Towns will certainly have to see some improvements if this team wants to be a serious contender in the East.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are still trying to adjust their lineup following the loss of Aaron Gordon to injury and it puts a massive dent in their production from the paint. Still, Nikola Jokic continues to rack triple-double efforts and despite losing the game during his most recent one, the Nuggets still operate from the inside-out with Jokic at the helm. Peyton Watson has done a great job stepping in for Gordon and his 10 PPG on 47.1% shooting from the field makes him a consistent option in the paint. Look for both him and Michael Porter Jr. to spread the floor as they try to break through on the interior.

Expand Tweet



After a wobbly start to the season, Nikola Jokic has notched four-straight 30-point games for the Nuggets and he's beginning to take matters into his own hands. Jamal Murray is posting a solid 5.8 APG number, but they'd like to see him more involved in the three-point shooting efforts as one of the best clutch players on their squad from there. He's been slumping as of late, but it's only a matter of time before we see him put together a vintage performance in scoring the ball.

Final Knicks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting meeting between two powerhouses in their respective conferences. Both teams have been sliding in terms of where we expected them to be at this point of the season, but the talent within their lineups is far too great to let either of these squads struggle for too long. The key matchup in this game will be the battle down-low with Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic trying to lead their teams from the interior.

While Towns is likely to have the better night shooting the ball, his efficiency as a defender has been a serious soft spot in this Knicks' defense. Furthermore, Nikola Jokic is a master at finding creative ways to score the basketball, so we should see him continue his 30-point scoring efforts during this one. While the spread is a bit wide for a close contest like this, we'll take the New York Knicks to cover the number while the Denver Nuggets hold on to win the game.

Final Knicks-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +4 (-110)