The New York Knicks will head north over the border to face the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Knicks-Raptors prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons 118-112 on Thursday. Initially, they broke out to a 31-17 lead after the first quarter. But the Pistons fought back and tied it at 54-54 at halftime. Yet, the Knicks overcame adversity and pulled away in the fourth quarter. Jalen Brunson led the way with a monster game, scoring 42 points while shooting 13 for 24, including 7 for 12 from the 3-point line. Likewise, Julius Randle added 29 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Barrett had 15 points to help the two. Overall, the Knicks shot 46.6 percent from the field, including 39 percent from the triples. The Knicks won despite shooting only 71.4 percent at the charity stripe. Furthermore, they were solid on the defensive end, notching eight steals while forcing 20 turnovers.

The Raptors defeated the Phoenix Suns 112-105. Initially, they led 27-20 after the first quarter and never looked back, maintaining their lead throughout. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 23 points. Likewise, Pascal Siakam added 22 points and nine rebounds. Jakob Poeltl added 17 points. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby added 13 points. Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points off the bench. Furthermore, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Raptors shot 45.2 percent from the field, including 37 percent from the triples. Also, they shot 85.7 percent from the free-throw line. The Raptors won the board battle 49-47. Additionally, they blocked five shots and had seven steals.

The Raptors won 3 of 4 against the Knicks last season and have done well in this series. Moreover, they are 6-2 over eight games and 6-4 in 10. All four games last season had final scores with margins of nine or less points.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Raptors Odds

New York Knicks: +2 (-112)

Toronto Raptors: -2 (-108)

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: MSG Network and TSN

TV: MSG Network and TSN

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks come into today's game with a record of 11-7 and have mainly seen positive results. However, they will need all their best players to thrive on the second game of a back-to-back.

Brunson is averaging 25.1 points per game. Moreover, he has shot the ball well, hitting 46 percent of his shots, including 48 percent from the triples. Randle is doing well, averaging 20.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Yet, he has not shot as well as he could, hitting 40.6 percent of his shots, including just 28 percent from the 3-point line. Barrett has once again been solid, averaging 18.8 points per game. Moreover, his shooting has some inconsistency, as he has converted 42.9 percent of his shots, including 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. Immanuel Quickley has been exceptional, averaging 15.7 points per game. Also, he is shooting 43.5 percent from the field, including 36.9 percent from the triples.

The Knicks come into this game with shooting issues, ranking 28th in field-goal shooting percentage. Yet, they are good from long range, ranking sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. They are the clear definition of “high risk, high reward.” Likewise, they cannot seen to hit their free throws, ranking 28th from the charity stripe. The Knicks are elite on the glass, ranking third in rebounds. Moreover, they are good at handling the ball, ranking fourth in turnovers. But the Knicks cannot seem to guard the basket, ranking 30th in blocked shots.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from the 3-point line. Then, they need to prevent the Raptors from getting on big runs.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors come into this game with a record of 9-10 and hope to keep their momentum going. Now, they hope their stars can come out and play well again. Siakam is great, averaging 19.9 points per game. Also, he is shooting 47.9 percent from the field, yet only 20.8 percent from the 3-point line. Barnes is also really solid, averaging 19.1 points per game. However, he is shooting 45.2 percent from the field, including 37.9 percent from the triples. Schroeder has been a solid contributor, averaging 16.2 points per game. Meanwhile, he is shooting 44 percent from the field, including 36.5 percent from the triples. Anunoby is averaging 14.9 points per game. Meanwhile, he is shooting 47.5 percent from the field, including 41.5 percent from the triples.

The Raptors are struggling to shoot, ranking 22nd in field-goal shooting percentage and 26th from beyond the arc. Moreover, they are also struggling at the charity stripe, ranking 29th in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Raptors hit the glass well, ranking sixth in rebounds. Yet, they are average at ball handling, ranking 18th in turnovers. But they are good on the defensive end, ranking 22nd in blocked shots.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they win the board battle. Then, they need to stop Brunson and Randle.

Final Knicks-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are better than the Raptors. However, they will have tired legs, and it will affect them.

Final Knicks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors: -2 (-108)