ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks (16-10) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-11) on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Target Center in a clash of contrasting strengths. The Knicks, third in the Eastern Conference, boast an explosive offense averaging 116.4 points per game, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves, eighth in the West and riding a three-game home win streak, rely on their stout defense, allowing just 105.6 points per game. Anthony Edwards will look to carry Minnesota’s attack. With both teams aiming to solidify playoff positions, this matchup pits New York's firepower against Minnesota's defensive resilience.

Here are the Knicks-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Timberwolves Odds

New York Knicks: +2 (-112)

Moneyline: +114

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2 (-108)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT, MSG

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are poised to secure a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, December 19, at the Target Center. With a superior 16-10 record and a third-place standing in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have demonstrated their offensive prowess, averaging an impressive 116.4 points per game13. Led by the dynamic Jalen Brunson, who has been on a tear this season, the Knicks' backcourt presents a formidable challenge for the Timberwolves' defense. Brunson's recent performances, including a 44-point game in the playoffs last season, showcase his ability to take over games when it matters most. The Knicks' offensive firepower, coupled with their 39.4% three-point shooting rate, gives them a significant edge over the Timberwolves' more modest 109.8 points per game average.

While the Timberwolves boast a strong defensive rating, allowing just 105.6 points per game, the Knicks' multifaceted attack featuring Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby should prove too much for Minnesota to handle. The Knicks' depth and recent success, including a dominant win over the Nuggets where they tied a franchise record with 45 assists, demonstrate their team chemistry and offensive fluidity. With the historical edge in their head-to-head matchups and the momentum from recent victories, the Knicks are well-positioned to extend their winning ways and solidify their standing as a top team in the East.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to defeat the New York Knicks on Thursday at the Target Center. With a current record of 14-11, the Timberwolves have shown resilience, particularly with a strong home court advantage, where they boast an 8-4 record this season. The team's core trio of Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert has been instrumental in their success. Edwards is averaging 26.2 points per game, while McDaniels adds significant scoring and playmaking ability, making them a dynamic offensive threat that can exploit any defensive lapses from the Knicks.

Defensively, the Timberwolves rank among the best in the league, allowing only 105.6 points per game. Their ability to disrupt opponents' offensive flow will be crucial against a Knicks team that relies heavily on Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns' scoring. Additionally, Minnesota's depth has been a key factor; players like Mike Conley and Julius Randle provide crucial contributions. With their recent two-game winning streak and a strong defensive presence, the Timberwolves are well-positioned to control the pace of the game and secure a vital win against New York, solidifying their playoff aspirations in the competitive Western Conference.

Final Knicks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The New York Knicks are primed to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at the Target Center. With a potent offense averaging 116.4 points per game, the Knicks have showcased their scoring ability, driven by the dynamic duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Brunson is coming off a stellar performance against the Orlando Magic, scoring 31 points and demonstrating his playmaking skills with five assists. Towns, contributing a double-double with 22 points and 22 rebounds, has solidified his role as a key offensive weapon. The Knicks’ recent success, including a strong shooting percentage of 39.4% from beyond the arc, positions them well against Minnesota's defense.

While the Timberwolves have been effective defensively, allowing just 105.6 points per game, they face a significant challenge in containing the Knicks' offensive rhythm. New York's depth, with contributions from players like Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, adds to their versatility. The Knicks also hold a historical edge in their matchups against Minnesota, having won 36 of their last 66 encounters. With momentum on their side and a more explosive offense, the Knicks are set to secure a close victory over the Timberwolves in this highly anticipated matchup.

Final Knicks-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +2 (-112), Under 213.5 (-110)