We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Knicks-Wizards prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New York Knicks will head to the District of Columbia to face the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Knicks-Wizards prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-114. Amazingly, it went down to the wire. Julius Randle cut to the hoop and laid it in to give the Knicks the 112-110 lead with 43 seconds left. Slightly later, Jalen Brunson delivered a pullup jumper to make it 114-111 with 19 seconds left to give the Knicks a larger lead. The Knicks intentionally fouled Dejounte Murray with four seconds left to prevent the 3-point attempt. Overall, Julius Randle led the way with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Brunson added 24 points and eight assists. Additionally, Immanuel Quickley had 20 points off the bench. The Knicks shot 47.9 percent from the field, including 47.1 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, the Knicks also won the battle of the boards 42-30.

In their last game, the Wizards lost 130-117 to the Dallas Mavericks. Sadly, they fell behind 41-26 after the first quarter. The Wizards trailed 71-51 at halftime. In the end, they could not rally. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 22 points, while Jordan Poole had 16 points. Likewise, Deni Avdija added 15 points. The Wizards shot 48.3 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Sadly, the Wizards managed only one block. They also committed 12 turnovers.

The Knicks won 3 of 4 last season. Furthermore, the Knicks are 8-2 over the past 10 games. The Knicks are 6-4 over the last 10 games at the Capital One Arena. Additionally, they have won four in a row in D.C.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Wizards Odds

New York Knicks: -7 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +7 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, MSG Sportsnet and MSG Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are a team that struggles to shoot. Yet, they do well from beyond the arc. It makes no sense. Yet, that is what the Knicks are. They rank 28th in field goal shooting percentage and seventh from the triples. Additionally, they are 28th from the charity stripe. But the Knicks are dominant on the boards, ranking fourth in rebounds. Also, they handle the ball well, ranking fifth in turnovers. But the Knicks rarely swat shots away, ranking 30th in blocks.

Brunson is their best player, averaging 22.7 points per game. Also, he is shooting 42.3 percent from the field, including 45.7 percent from the triples. RJ Barrett did not play on Wednesday due to an illness. However, he may play today. Barrett is having a historic year by his standards, averaging 22.6 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 48.7 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the 3-point line. Randle is averaging 19 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. However, he shot poorly to start the season, shooting 35.9 percent from the field. Quickley is averaging 15 points per game. Therefore, expect him to do a lot more in this game and make an impact.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can make their shots from all over the field and build a lead. Then, they must play good defense.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards are having a bad season. However, most expected this as they are in the beginning stages of a true rebuild, not just a partial one. The Wizards are a decent shooting team, ranking 10th in field-goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 18th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Wizards struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 22nd in free-throw shooting percentage. Additionally, they are terrible on the boards, ranking 30th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Wizards are not good at handling the ball, ranking 21st in turnovers. Ultimately, they are middle-of-the-road in blocked shots, ranking 17th.

Kuzma averages 23.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Additionally, they are shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Poole averages 16.2 points per game. However, it has not been a good season for his shot, as Poole is shooting 40.6 percent, including 30.1 percent from the 3-point line. Avdija averages 12.7 points per game. Surprisingly, he is having an amazing season, shooting 51.9 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from the triples. Corey Kispert is their next-best option, averaging 10.4 points per game.

The Wizards will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from the charity stripe. Then, they must defend the 3-point shot while also boxing out.

Final Knicks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are the better team. Thus, they should cover the spread as long as they hit their shots.

Final Knicks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: -7 (-110)