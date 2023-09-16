Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian set the record straight on Shohei Ohtani's current situation amid all the buzz surrounding the Japanese superstar.

Ohtani sent the whole MLB in a frenzy following reports that he cleared out his locker after missing Friday's loss to the Detroit Tigers. Considering that he's going to be a free agent in the offseason and amid concerns about his UCL tear and recent oblique injury, many couldn't help but wonder if the move was a sign that we've seen the last of Ohtani in Angels jersey.

The reactions to the shocking development highlighted those concerns as well, with many chiming in and expressing their belief that Ohtani is gone from the Angels.

For what it's worth, however, Minasian clarified that Ohtani clearing his locker isn't a sign of his dislike on the Angels, or his stance on his future with the team. While there are definitely doubts that he would re-sign with the Los Angeles franchise, Ohtani apparently decided to pack up his things from his locker because he wants to focus on his upcoming elbow surgery, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

Perry Minasian also explained the series of events that occurred before Shohei Ohtani decided to clear his locker. According to the Angels GM, Ohtani got an MRI on Friday afternoon, revealing some irritation in his oblique. The result further solidified the need for Ohtani to shut the season down. With that said, the 29-year-old pitcher opted to shift his attention to getting a “procedure” for his elbow in order to start his recovery as soon as possible.

The Angels exec did not go into detail what kind or procedure Ohtani will undergo. There have been talks about a potential Tommy John surgery, but Minasian refused to give more details on it–not even answering if it's an invasive one or not. LA placed Ohtani on the 10-day injured list following the update on his oblique injury.

In the meantime, Ohtani will remain with the team throughout as the Angels look to get some positive results to end what has been another miserable season. As for his future with the team, Ohtani clearly hasn't thought about it given that he's still joining LA and showing his support to them.