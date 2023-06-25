Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is best known for his long and storied career with Nike, releasing 13 signature sneakers during his playing days. Bryant also had a short stint with adidas and popularized the “Crazy 8” and Top Ten models. There's one rare exclusive sneaker from Reebok, however, that was worn by Bryant and has never been released to the public. Follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Before signing with Nike with 2003, Bryant tested the sneaker free agency waters by rocking several different brands and models in-game. At the time, Allen Iverson was one of the most popular players in the NBA and his sneaker line with Reebok was immensely successful. Allen's fourth shoe, the Reebok Answer IV, was popular among players and caught the attention of a young Bryant. In 2002-2003, Kobe Bryant wore a clean Player Exclusive model of the Answer IV in an all-white and purple colorway.

Kobe Bryant’s ‘02-‘03 “Free Agency” Reebok Answer IV PE officially drops in July 💫 pic.twitter.com/v6COvWg8EW — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 22, 2023

Kobe Bryant's Reebok Answer IV PE Releases July 14th 🤍💜 https://t.co/AV0xedADvW pic.twitter.com/VjJDlTkuyP — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) June 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Reebok Answer IV is a unique mid-top shoe designed for explosive movements, much like Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant were accustomed to. The shoes have a futuristic silhouette and feature a zipped-up tongue to conceal the laces. The strap at the ankle ensures maximum support and provides a nice shape to the shoe. While the shoe was released in many colorways, the all-white version with purple accents was a Player Exclusive edition for Bryant himself. The sneakers were never actually released to the public, making this a momentous drop for Kobe fans everywhere.

During the 2002-2003 season, Kobe Bryant average 30 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in all 82 games. He led the Lakers to the Conference Semi-Finals and made his fifth All-Star selection. It's safe to say that Kobe was balling out of control while wearing another legend's sneakers and that his performance prompted Nike to go all-in on the young superstar, eventually locking him up for the remainder of his career.

The ‘Free Agency' Reebok Answer IV will release on July 14, 2023 on Reebok.com and Reebok retailers. It's a great homage to Kobe Bryant and will become a nice piece in any sneakerhead's collection. What do you think of these?