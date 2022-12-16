By Diego Padilla · 3 min read

KOI has just announced their new additions to their Valorant roster for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour 2023. With the kick-off tournament in Rio de Janeiro closing in, it is only appropriate that the final set of teams for the franchised league finalize their roster.

In a twitter post by the official KOI account, they announced their current line up for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour in 2023. This roster features both talented individuals with experience on the global stage and young prodigies that are ready to make a name for themselves.

Among the announced roster, both Sheydos and koldamenta are players with experience on the international stage. Sheydos was originally part of the Gambit roster that was able to win in the VCT 2021 Masters. However, after several heartbreaking losses and lack of proper support, the team was not able to make it back to the international stage. With this new team, many fans are hoping that Sheydos could be given the proper support as he is a talented player with still a lot of potential. Many are excited to see what performance he can give in this brand new franchised roster of KOI.

Another experienced player signed by KOI is koldamenta. When talking about one of the best In-Game Leaders in Valorant, many are sure to bring his name up. Originally, he played for G2 and he was able to bring the team all the way to the international stage. However, soon after, he transferred over to Guild. While he was in Guild, he was able to repeat the feat and was able to make a comeback to the international stage albeit with a different team. Despite having different teams with different personalities and abilities, he was able to effectively lead them to success in their region all the way to the international stage.

Alongside koldamenta, Trexx was also announced to join the roster. Trexx also comes from GUILD and has experience playing under the leadership of koldamenta. Because of this, he has experienced what it is like to play on the international stage. With this, many are hoping to see much more of this player and to really pop off and see what he is made of.

Finally, the youngest addition would be Wolfen. Wolfen is a young prodigy who has only played in C-tier tournaments. Despite this, he shows a lot of promise and people are excited to see what he can bring to the new KOI roster.

Aside from the players, BARBARR and goked were announced for their coaching staff. Both these coaches have a lot to bring to the KOI roster and it will be exciting to see what they can do with this much talent in hand.

With this Valorant roster, KOI will definitely be an amazing team to watch in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour in 2023.

