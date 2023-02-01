Though the ultimate announcement shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise, as he’s been on the outs with the company for years now, it still feels weird to write that Kota Ibushi, one of the most decorated Japanese wrestlers of the last decade, is no longer employed by New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Initially signed in 2013 after a legendary run with Kenny Omega in DDT, Ibushi was a three-time Junior Heavyweight Champion, a two-time IWGP Intercontinental Championship, an IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and the first-ever IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, the title currently held by “The Rainmaker,” Kazuchika Okada. Though he had issues with the company, including claims that the company was trying to make him work injured, Ibushi was one of NJPW’s top talents for years, and Japaneese-born stars seldom leave the company for roles elsewhere when they’re still on the top.

“With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021,” NJPW wrote in a statement on Ibushi’s exit. “We apologize to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavors.”

Ibushi, too, commented on his decision to leave NJPW via a Twitter post that was transcribed by F4W.

“There were various conflicts, but thank you to New Japan Pro-Wrestling I chose the position of being free to renew my contract,” Ibushi wrote. “Thank you for your long and condensed period. thank you From now on, I hope you will watch over my path! I don’t know what will happen”

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to see Ibushi back in the ring, as his first indie dates have officially been announced, with the “Golden Star” set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30th and on March 31st at Joey Janela’s Spring Break for GCW, where he will wrestle “The Bad Boy” in the main event. Who knows, maybe a Golden Lovers reunion could be in the cards too, as AEW has reportedly shown interest in bringing over Kenny Omega’s best friend in the past.

Two weeks before Ibushi’s contract came up, he sat down for an interview with Dark Puroreso Flowsion and let it be known that he would like to work with Omega one more, but there are extenuating factors that could make the union harder than one might think.

“I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other factors regarding that, but not while Kenny Omega is currently continuing to rise in New Japan Pro Wrestling,” Ibushi said. “Will he drop the belt and go to AEW or where? Neither he nor I know. One thing I do know is that (1) I will be back. (2) How much I can move. (3) I don’t know if it will be this year, but I have a picture of it in my mind in the near future as much as possible.“Actually. So I hope (Golden Lover) fans will wait for me. That’s about all I can say.”

“Should Kenny continue to appear for New Japan once he loses the belt, then I don’t think we’re going to be able to wrestle together.”

“However, he should be under a contract with AEW that (gives him more) freedom. So I think, depending on when his timing and my timing overlap, then there is a possibility that we will tag.”

“There are still more problems with that, and I don’t want to tag with him if it’s not the right situation to do so. Because the tag team with him is more special to me than anything. I think it will finally take shape once the time when we should wrestle (together), the conditions under which we should wrestle, our respective [physical] conditions, all of that has come together.”

Whoa, a lot of very interesting things there to unpack. While it’s unclear why Ibushi couldn’t work with Omega while he holds the IWGP United States Championship, let alone why Tony Khan couldn’t just book him to a single-match contract, a per-date deal, or a multiple-year, full-time contract, hey, maybe there’s more to his exit from NJPW than fans know from a technical, contractual standpoint. Either way, after watching Ibushi tag with Omega and work trios matches with the Young Bucks as the Golden Elite – check out that trio wrestle Rey Fenix, Rey Mysterio, and Bandido at All In below – it’s clear AEW would be a better place with the “Golden Star” under contract moving forward.